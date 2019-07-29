Next Generation Hyundai Grand i10 Spied Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

2019 Hyundai Grand i10 will likely go on sale next month with a slew of exterior and interior changes alongside BSVI compliant engines

Hyundai introduced the Grand i10 five years ago and it came in when the brand desperately needed a big volume seller to withstand its position as the second largest carmaker in the country. Over the years, the Grand i10 and Elite i20 have proved to be difference makers for Hyundai by garnering consistent volumes.

With customers’ expectations constantly shifting and the third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to set the bars up high in the segment, a brand new Grand i10 has been awaited for several months now. Expected to go on sale next month, the upcoming Grand i10 will come with comprehensive exterior and interior updates.

The revived Santro nameplate has been doing decent numbers in India and the recently launched Venue has become an instant hit in no time. The South Korean auto major could be aiming to replicate the success level of the latter upon the new Grand i10’s arrival and it will pertain to domestic as well as international markets.

The third-generation Hyundai Grand i10 has continuously been spotted testing around Chennai and the test mules indicate the existence of the plethora of changes made. The significant exterior updates include a cascading grille assembly, redesigned headlamps, revised bumpers and fog lamps, as well as an evolutionary rear end.

The dimensions of the 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 will likely grow up slightly due to the presence of a larger greenhouse. Said to be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue and next-generation Kia Picanto, the new Grand i10 will get a thoroughly revised interior as well.

The centre console and dashboard are expected to be brand new while the top-end variants will boast a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Whether Blue Link will be offered or not in the budget hatchback is unknown at this moment.

The existing 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel will likely continue their duties with BSVI compliance. An AMT transmission could be introduced into the lineup as the Santro.