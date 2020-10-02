Next-Generation Honda Civic Hatchback Leaked Via Patent Documents

The new-gen Honda Civic hatchback will shed its aggressive design for a rather subtle and conservative look

Earlier this year, Honda confirmed that the next-generation Civic will make its international debut during the spring of 2021. Just like the current model, the new Civic will have a 5-door hatchback variant as well. Recently, the design of the new-gen Civic hatchback has leaked online, via leaked patent documents.

The images seen here were posted online by Civic XI forum. The new model features significant aesthetic differences over the current one, which we shall briefly discuss. The headlamps have been redesigned, and the front grille is also different. Honda’s signature chrome slat still seems to be present on the nose. The front bumper has also been redesigned, and looks less sporty than on the current one.

The side profile of the car still has a flowing coupe-like roofline, but it has a more prominent shoulder-line than before. The bonnet seems lower and flatter than before, with a stubby front section. The wing mirrors are door-mounted and have integrated turn indicators. The wheel design in these images looks rather simple, and we suspect this is an ad-hoc design choice for the patent; the production model will have a different set of rims.

At the rear, we see a completely new pair of LED taillights, which now have a single-piece design. The rear bumper has also been redesigned and looks quite simple, devoid of overdone vents and meshes. The tail section is extremely flat and stubby, just like the nose. Overall, the new-generation Civic will have boxier styling than the current one, with less aggressive undertones.

For the new-generation Civic, Honda will shift the production from its current facility in Swindon, England, to North America. This holds true for all Civic variants – sedan, hatchback, and coupe. The Japanese carmaker has also confirmed that the new-gen model will have an ‘SI’ version (performance model which sits below the Type-R).

Some media reports also suggest that Honda is considering a hybrid powertrain for its top-of-the-line Civic Type-R hatchback, which could have a peak power output of 400 HP. The next-generation Civic will also arrive in the Indian market as well, but only in the 4-door sedan version. We expect Honda to launch it here towards the end of next year.