Next-Gen Toyota Innova Crysta Spotted Testing In India For The 1st Time

Next-gen Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to be underpinned by the modular TNGA-B platform and could use a strong hybrid powertrain

A few weeks ago, the first-ever spy pictures of the next-generation Toyota Innova came up on the internet arising plenty of speculations. Adding fuel to the fire, the upcoming MPV has been spotted testing in India for the first time. The latest Innova has been around since 2016 and is due an upgrade with the seven-seater midsize SUV segment posing a big threat.

The Innova Crysta has been the undisputed best-seller in the premium MPV segment but the seven-seater space has been largely growing over the last two years in the Rs. 13-20 lakh price bracket and the recently launched Kia Carens’ bookings crossed the 50,000 mark in less than two months, underlining the high potential in the family-based SUV/MPV segment.

The existing Innova Crysta sits on the IMV platform shared with the Hilux pickup truck and Fortuner full-size SUV and is well received in many Asian markets. The test mule caught on camera on public roads resembles the one spotted a few weeks ago elsewhere suggesting that a launch could be on the cards as early as 2023 with the global debut probably later this year.

The third-generation Toyota Innova Crysta could switch to the modular TNGA-B platform making it a traditional front-wheel-drive MPV. The overall silhouette of the Innova Crysta appears to remain unaltered but the LED tail light cluster and the rear bumper have been revised but not in a dramatic manner compared to the existing model.

The spy shot of the rear profile also shows the presence of an integrated spoiler, high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna and an upright tailgate. The MPV continues to carry its trademark large greenhouse but switching to a possible new architecture could make it slightly larger in proportions and the rear quarter panel has also been updated.

While the changes to the front fascia are not known, the prototype was shod on 18-inch dark chrome alloy wheels borrowed from the more expensive Lexus models and the side profile looks rather clean with a high rising beltline although not significant. The interior could be subjected to a major overhaul with the latest connectivity and Toyota Safety Sense features, surface materials and trim level updates.

Select international markets could get a strong hybrid powertrain with the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta but India may stick with the 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol making 166 PS and 245 Nm and the 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel kicking out 150 PS and 360 Nm. Currently, a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter AT are transmission choices.