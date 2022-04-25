The third-generation Toyota Innova Crysta has already been confirmed to get a hybrid powertrain in Indonesia; could sit on the modular TNGA platform

Just as every other global auto major, Toyota is looking to hybridise a number of models in its portfolio mainly in the global markets to meet the stringent emission standards. Recently we reported on the brand’s intention to bring in new hybrid vehicles for India while the feasibility of alternate fuels such as ethanol, CNG and hydrogen-powered vehicles is being evaluated.

Whether the long speculated RAV4 Hybrid could be the one or not is up to discussion but it has already been spotted testing quite a few times. On the other hand, only a few weeks ago, the first-ever spy shots of the next-generation Toyota Innova Crysta were caught on camera in India. The test mule was also spotted in Thailand and we do believe it could carry a hybrid powertrain.

It is worth noting that the Japanese manufacturer showcased the electric prototype of the Innova as a case study at the 2022 Indonesia International Motor show in Jakarta. While the production EV is highly unlikely, it expressed the brand’s intentions to electrify its lineup one way or the other. The third-gen Toyota Innova Crysta is internally codenamed B560 and reports suggest that it could make its world premiere later this year.

If it turns out to be the case, and given that the next generation of the MPV has already been caught testing in India, we can expect it to arrive sometime in the first half of 2023 as it is highly popular here. In addition, Toyota has trademarked the Innova Hycross name and it could be used for the hybrid version of the MPV but no official confirmation has been made yet.

The existing Innova Crysta made its local debut in early 2016 and is the unassailable leader in the premium MPV space. It has plenty in common with the Fortuner full-size SUV and Hilux pickup truck as they share the iMV platform. However, the next-gen could switch to the modular TNGA as the Avanza MPV and thereby getting the more traditional front-wheel-drive layout.

The spy images do indicate the presence of front doors, ORVMs, and C-pillar similar to the Avanza but the rear doors are longer with smaller quarter glass window. The exterior is expected to take an evolutionary approach to changes while the powertrain will be a strong hybrid system for Indonesia and it will be interesting to see if India gets it or not.