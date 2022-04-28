Next-Gen Toyota Innova Crysta Digitally Rendered Based On Spy Shots

Toyota Innova Crysta will undergo a generation change soon, with a new architecture, electrified powertrain options, and much more

Japanese car giant Toyota is currently working on the next-generation Innova Crysta. The next-gen MPV is expected to have its global debut later this year, and it will go on sale in the Indian market sometime in 2023. The new model has already been spied a few times on Indian and foreign roads.

Based on available spy pictures, and taking some inspiration from other Toyota models, artist Andra Febrian (@andrafebriandesign) has digitally created his imagining of the next-generation Innova Crysta. The first thing that catches our attention is the new pair of headlamps, which seem to be inspired by the Toyota Fortuner SUV, flanking the restyled front grille.

The front bumper is new as well, and it looks sleeker than the one on the current model. On the sides, we see a different set of alloy wheels, and the D-pillar also has a completely new design. A ‘hybrid’ badge has been added above the front wheel arch, as Toyota has confirmed that the next-gen Innova would get electrified powertrains. The rear section is hidden in these rendered images, but we do see restyled wraparound taillights.

While the actual production version will end up looking a lot different, this digital model looks quite cool. That said, we do know that the next-generation Innova Crysta will be a completely new model, based on a monocoque platform instead of the current body-on-frame architecture. The new platform will allow for better space utilisation in the cabin.

Other than that, we also expect a lot more features and equipment to be offered, which would make the new-gen MPV much more upmarket and premium compared to the current-gen model. While it will continue to be a three-row MPV, we’re not sure what seating options would be offered on the next-gen Toyota Innova Crysta.

Currently, Toyota Innova Crysta is available with two engine options in the Indian market – a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel motor and a 2.7-litre NA petrol mill. The next-gen model will likely go the downsizing route, opting for smaller, more efficient engines. As stated above, hybrid powertrain options would be offered here.