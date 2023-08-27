Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner Likely Launching Next Year

Next-gen Toyota Fortuner, expected around 2024, will boast a fresh design, TNGA-F platform, a hybrid powertrain, and new features

Toyota is set to ignite excitement among SUV aficionados with the launch of the next-generation Fortuner. With a strong reputation for reliability, the Fortuner has solidified its presence in the automotive landscape, even in India. Although an official confirmation is pending, all signs indicate an eagerly anticipated unveiling as early as 2024.

The spotlight on the forthcoming Fortuner centres on its highly anticipated design transformation. Inspired by the new-generation Tacoma pickup truck, the 2024 Toyota Fortuner is primed to introduce an entirely fresh design language compared to the current model. Its front end will be marked by a large, commanding grille. It will also get new LED headlamps and DRLs, with an overall muscular design.

With digital renderings of the full-size SUV surfacing post the Tacoma’s revelation, anticipation is palpable among enthusiasts. Leaked prototypes of the Fortuner 2024 have provided insights into some anticipated features. Notably, a wider skid plate and an expanded air intake in the bumper area contribute to a bolder stance.

A pivotal shift is on the horizon as the Fortuner is expected to transition to Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, which is also the foundation for the Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Lexus LX. This migration opens the door for larger dimensions and improved proportions, suggesting the potential for a more spacious cabin that caters to comfort and convenience. We also expect the SUV to finally get a sunroof, along with plenty of other premium features like ADAS.

Under the hood, the 2024 Fortuner is poised to adopt an electrified powertrain. Nestled within would likely be a 2.8L four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, paired with a hybrid system. The specific details regarding enhanced efficiency and performance are yet to be unveiled. The hybrid powertrain strategy for the Fortuner underscores the brand’s belief that carbon neutrality isn’t solely achieved through electric vehicles.

As the debut of the Fortuner hybrid draws closer, its introduction in India remains a question mark. It will likely launch in our market a little after its global debut, probably by mid-2024. Toyota Fortuner is the best-seller in its segment, competing with the likes of MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, etc. The next-gen model will continue that legacy upon arrival.