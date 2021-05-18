Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 – 5 Things We Know About It

The new-generation RE Classic 350 is expected to launch this year, and it will sport a few major changes over the current model

Royal Enfield is the most popular premium motorcycle brand in India, and Classic 350 is its best-selling model. The manufacturer is currently working on the next-generation version of the Classic 350, and test models of this upcoming bike have been spotted multiple times on the streets of India.

Although the company has been tight-lipped about the next-generation Classic 350, there are a few things that we already know about it, which have been listed below.

1. Design

Thanks to plenty of spy pictures, we have a fair idea of what the upcoming motorcycle would look like. The next-generation model carries forward the same retro-themed design as the outgoing model, but with a few subtle changes. The rider seat will lose the underseat springs, the taillight design will be different, and most importantly, it will get a new double-downtube frame (shared with Meteor 350).

2. Features and equipment

The new-generation Classic 350 will be much better equipped as well. Its instrument cluster will be a semi-digital unit, with an analogue speedometer and a digital readout for tripmeter, odometer, fuel gauge, gear position indicator, etc. The bike will offer the tripper navigation feature as well, and the switchgear will be new. The suspension system will continue to use telescopic front forks and dual rear shockers, and the bike will sport disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS.

3. Powertrain

The engine of the next-gen Classic 350 will be the same one that does duty on the Meteor 350. This 349cc, air/oil-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine is capable of generating a maximum power of 20.4 PS and a maximum torque of 27 Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed sequential transmission.

4. Expected launch

The motorcycle’s launch was initially expected to happen last year, but it was delayed. The new-generation Classic 350 is now expected to arrive in our market in the second half of this year, and it will rival the likes of Jawa, Honda CB350 H’ness, and Benelli Imperiale 400 upon launch.

5. Expected price

Currently, the price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 ranges from Rs. 1.72 lakh to Rs. 1.98 lakh, which is quite expensive. The price of the next-generation model will be even higher, mainly due to the better features on offer. We expect a starting price of around Rs. 1.85 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).