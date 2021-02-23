Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class Images Leaked Ahead Of Debut

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class is expected to be launched in India in 2022 and will continue to rival the BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, and Audi A4 here

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the best-selling cars for the German luxury carmaker, and the sedan is currently in its fourth-gen version since 2014. A new-gen model for the sedan is long due, and it looks like Mercedes-Benz will be granting our wishes very soon. While we do know that the automaker is working on the next-gen model, the first images of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class have already leaked online.

The new-gen C-Class looks more modern than the current version on sale and dawns the luxury carmaker’s latest design language. That said, the new car is heavily inspired by the recently revealed W223 S-Class. As compared to the current-gen C-Class, the updated sedan features a completely redesigned front fascia with re-profiled headlamps.

It also gets a new radiator grille with a mesh made up of chrome three-pointed stars. The rear-end looks similar to the new S-Class as well. It gets sleek wraparound tail lamps and faux dual exhaust tips. Inside the cabin, the new-gen C-Class gets a large vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system in the center, as well as a floating digital instrument cluster.

We can also see redesigned air vents and a colour head-up display in the leaked images. The fifth-gen version of the luxury sedan will be based on Mercedes-Benz’s MRA platform and will be offered with a range of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The new C-Class will likely be packed with Level 3 autonomous technology, including features like Drive Pilot function that will allow hands-off driving at speeds of up to 129 kmph, self-parking capabilities as part of an automated valet parking function that has been developed by the German manufacturer in partnership with Bosch, and more.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm a launch date of the new-gen C-Class in the Indian market. A launch could take place by the end of this year or early next year. Upon arrival in the country, the new C-Class will retain its rivalry with the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4 as well as Jaguar XE.