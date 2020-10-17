Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Arriving In 2022 – Report

Maruti Suzuki’s next generation Vitara Brezza is expected to hit the showrooms in H1 2022 with a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is certainly working on a range of new products both for Arena and Nexa chain of retail networks. Codenamed YNC, the next generation Celerio is expected to be the next big launch from the largest car manufacturer in the country while a host of SUVs pertaining to different price brackets appear to be in the pipeline as well.

It is important for Maruti Suzuki to strengthen its SUV portfolio as Hyundai is performing strongly with the Venue and Creta while Kia has also reaped benefits courtesy of the Sonet and Seltos. The Indo-Japanese brand is widely speculated to be developing a budget crossover, a mid-size SUV and a C-segment premium MPV.

In the compact SUV segment, the Vitara Brezza’s dominance for more than four years has come under threat from the recently launched Kia Sonet as it topped the sales standings in just a month and the Venue with its expansive range is also garnering good volumes. The next generation Vitara Brezza is said to arrive in the first half of 2022.

The five-seater is currently offered only with a petrol engine as the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid unit kicks out 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. It is at a clear disadvantage compared to the wide range of powertrain and gearbox choices offered in the Sonet and Venue.

Thus, the second generation Vitara Brezza could offer a potent 48V hybrid system that will help in enhanced fuel efficiency as well as increased performance numbers. We do expect the exterior to be subjected to a major overhaul ditching the conventional design cues and the interior to retain its spacious nature.

The cabin may as well be thoroughly refreshed and features such as in-car connectivity, cloud-based functions, wireless charger, sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system could be part of the package. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are said to be working on a mid-size SUV based on the Raize compact SUV’s architecture as well for H2 2022.

