Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spied Testing On Public Roads – Video

2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be launched in the early parts of next year with a revised exterior design and a brand new cabin

Mahindra & Mahindra made a huge statement with the second generation Thar as all the excitement has been justified with a lifestyle off-roader that caters to different set of audiences, and its bookings have gone past the 15,000 mark in a short span of time. The homegrown UV specialist will be looking to carry the momentum through a host of new product launches next year.

The brand will be introducing the next generation XUV500 in the early stages of 2021 while the all-new Scorpio will likely arrive by the middle of next year. The facelifted TUV300, as well as the electric version of the XUV300, is also in the works. The test prototypes of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 have often been caught on camera in recent months revealing the design and interior details and the video here further reiterates the changes.

The XUV500 made its market debut nearly a decade ago and it was ahead of its time by being the brand’s first SUV with monocoque construction. The second generation will be a major overhaul with an evolutionary take on exterior but the interior will be brand new with the addition of a host of new technologies, features and connectivity based functionalities.



The exterior of this test mule shows dummy headlamps but, in reality, the production model will have a sharper front fascia with the grille and slats more in line with the recent crop of Mahindra models. The flush-type door handles, a prominent kink at the sides, a thoroughly updated rear will be part of the package. Additionally, increased dimensions meant that more space could be liberated on the inside.

The interior of the three-row SUV gets a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, dual touchscreens that should be above 10 inches in size, new bucket seats, chrome accented air conditioning vents, new dials and controls, redesigned dashboard and centre console, possible ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology with active safety features, etc.

As for the performance, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will use a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine good enough to produce around 180 horsepower while the 2.0-litre mStallion four-pot petrol motor that debuted in the new Mahindra Thar will likely kick out 190 horsepower and 380 Nm. Both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions will be on offer.