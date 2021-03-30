Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Launch Delayed To September 2021 – Report

The upcoming new-generation Mahindra XUV500 will be available with a lot of advanced features, like ADAS and connected car tech

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on the next-generation XUV500 for quite a while, and test models have been spotted multiple times during road tests. The vehicle was previously scheduled to launch around mid-2021, but according to a recent report, the SUV’s launch has now been postponed to September, with deliveries expected to begin in November this year.

Although the exact reason for the delay isn’t known, the global shortage of semiconductor chips is likely the reason for this. Automakers all over the world are facing a semiconductor chip shortage, which has forced many of them to temporarily suspend production for some models. Indian manufacturers, including Mahindra, have been facing these issues as well.

The next-generation Mahindra XUV500 will be available with a lot of premium equipment, including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which raises its dependence on semiconductor chips. The upcoming SUV will have plenty of other features on offer as well, including a fully-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable driver seat (with memory function), a large touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, etc.

The interior design of the SUV will undergo major changes, as per the spy pictures. The SUV will become much more premium, with leather-wrapped dashboard and faux wood inserts on the doors. The vehicle will likely be offered in a 7- and 6-seater configuration, with the latter having captain chairs in the second row. The exterior styling also features a lot of changes, and the dimensions seem to be larger as well.

The SUV is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel – the same as Mahindra Thar. However, on the next-gen XUV500, these powerplants will likely have a higher power output. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The next-generation Mahindra XUV500 is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, its chief rivals in the Indian market will be the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.