Next-Gen KTM RC390, RC200 & RC125 Teased, Launch Soon

KTM has released the first teaser video for the next-generation RC series, and its global debut is expected to happen in the coming weeks

Austrian automaker KTM has been working on the new-generation RC range – consisting of 390, 200, and 125 models – for quite a while now. Now, the manufacturer has officially released a new teaser for them, with the words “coming soon”. We expect the motorcycle to have its global unveiling in the coming weeks.

The teaser only gives us a few partial glimpses at the next-generation RC. However, thanks to leaked images, we are already familiar with the design of the motorcycle. The upcoming model will drop the dual-projector setup of the current-gen version in favour of a simpler, single-piece headlamp, with LED DRLs (and turn-indicators) positioned at the sides of the headlamp cowl.

The bodywork will be all-new, including a new fairing, a new tank, and even a new tailpiece. Similar to the Duke series, the new-gen RC models will have a bolt-on sub-frame. A split-seat setup will be present, with a conventional pillion seat instead of the cowl-style seat on the current RCs. The ergonomics won’t be as committed, thanks to higher-set clip-on handlebars and not-so-rear-set footpegs, as seen in the spy pictures.

The equipment list will be updated as well, with the next-gen version becoming much more tech-loaded. The international-spec RC series will get a TFT instrument console as standard. In the Indian market, we expect only the RC390 to get that, with the RC200 and RC125 likely to offer the same LCD cluster as the current-gen models.

Other than that, the next-gen RC will get new alloy wheels and an updated braking system. The front disc will be spoke-mounted instead of hub-mounted, but the rear disc will be a conventional unit. The suspension system will consist of USD front forks and a monoshock rear shocker.

We don’t expect any changes in the engine department. The KTM RC390 will continue to be powered by a 373.3cc single-cylinder motor (43.5 PS/36 Nm). As for the RC200 and RC125, they draw power from a 199.5cc engine (25 PS/19.2 Nm) and a 124.7cc engine (14.5 PS/12 Nm), respectively. The price list is under wraps at the moment, but we expect the next-generation RC models to be priced at a significant premium over their current-gen counterparts.