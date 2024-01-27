Next-Gen Jeep Compass To Go All-Electric In India: Details

Expected to debut in the year 2026, the new generation Jeep Compass will get an all-electric powertrain in the Indian market

Jeep’s parent company Stellantis is currently working on the new generation of the Jeep Compass and the SUV is expected to make its global debut next year in 2025. In India, the next-gen Compass will likely be launched sometime in 2026 and as per the latest media reports, Jeep is expected to bring the SUV in its all-electric guise to the domestic market. Let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming next-gen Jeep Compass EV for India.

Internally codenamed J4U, the next-gen Jeep Compass will be underpinned by Stellantis’ STLA M architecture. This STLA Medium platform is a flexible base capable of accommodating a variety of powertrains including all-electric, ICE as well as hybrid. If the latest media reports are something to go by, Jeep is considering the Compass electric for the Indian market.

In the interest of diversity and offering a wide range of choices for the customers, we expect other powertrain options including the turbo-petrol and diesel to debut with the new-gen Compass. However, this can’t be confirmed as of now and we will have to wait till the company makes an official announcement.

Talking about the powertrain details of the Compass EV, the platform is capable of handling a battery pack capacity of up to 98 kWh. In this case, expect the Compass electric to come with a claimed range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge. As per the company, the standard pack will come with a WLTP claimed range of over 500 kilometres while the performance pack will be capable of doing over 700 kilometres claimed figure on a single charge.

The battery pack will be paired to an electric motor with a rated power output in the range of 218-388 bhp. In addition to this, the STLA Medium platform also supports both two-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations.

In terms of charging technology, the Compass EV will sport a 400-volt electric architecture, allowing for a fast charging capability and recharging the battery from 20% to 80% in just 27 minutes. Moreover, this platform is said to be extremely efficient, thereby utilizing less than 14 kWh of battery capacity per 100 kilometres.