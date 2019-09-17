2020 Hyundai Xcent Spotted On Test In India, Launch Next Year

The next-generation compact sedan is expected to carry a different name altogether while the existing Xcent will likely continue appealing for cab aggregators

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is working on a successor to the Xcent compact sedan. It has been spied testing on local roads already giving us some interesting details. Expected to go on sale in the early parts of next year, the all-new sedan appears to be based on the recently launched third-generation Grand i10 Nios hatchback.

We do not know what nameplate it will carry yet but it will likely come equipped with a front end resembling the Grand i10 Nios. The test prototype adorns honeycomb grille pattern with cascading profile while the side profile looks a little more aggressive than the existing Xcent. It wears on a brand new set of alloy wheels, especially restricted to the top-end variants.

The rear comprises of a repositioned license plate holder and a redesigned trunk lid. The tail lamps are also brand new with LED graphics. With the exterior taking plenty of design cues from the Nios, the interior is also expected to have the same influence and it could translate into the presence of a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The use of materials, fit and finish and the entire layout are expected to go up a notch in the successor of the Xcent. As for the powertrain, it will feature the existing 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine upgraded to meet BSVI emission regulations while the 1.2-litre U2 diesel engine could retain its place as well with similar compliance.

The former pumps out 81 PS and 114 Nm and the latter develops 74 PS and 190 Nm. Both the powertrains are connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT will be offered as an option. With improved features list, the next generation sub-four-metre sedan is expected to take the fight closer to segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze.

The Xcent currently on sale is believed to continue its duty as it appeals largely for the cab aggregators. Hyundai is reaping benefits with the recently launched models such as Venue and Grand i10 Nios.