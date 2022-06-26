Next-Gen Hyundai Verna To Likely Debut In The Coming Months

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is expected to make its world premiere in the coming months before reaching markets like India next year

A few weeks ago, Hyundai was caught testing the next generation Verna on Indian roads for the first time. The Verna is one of the top-selling midsize sedans in the country but the segment’s popularity has certainly declined following the midsize and compact SUV segments’ rise to supremacy. The Honda City received its fifth-generation last year and it has helped in increasing its monthly volume tally.

In a similar fashion, Hyundai is speculated to bring in the next-gen Verna in the due course of next year in India while its global debut could happen in the coming months. The upcoming Verna has already been doing test runs in South Korea, where it could be introduced first. Just a while ago, Hyundai launched the facelifted Venue in our domestic market.

It will be followed by the new-gen Tucson in the coming months while the facelifted Creta is believed to arrive in early 2023. All of these models are based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy and the upcoming Verna will likely follow the same route, judging by the spy pictures as it gets a thoroughly updated front fascia.

The test prototypes suggested the presence of a redesigned front grille, sleeker LED headlights in what looks like a split cluster, updated front and rear bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels, revised LED taillights, tweaked bootlid and so on. It will have a fastback silhouette and the design as a whole will take inspiration from the latest global Sonata.

It could sit on a new architecture with bigger dimensions to aid in a roomier interior. The cabin is also expected to gain a myriad of changes including a new dash and centre console, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, air purifier, automatic climate control, possible fully-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, sunroof, ADAS, six airbags and a lot more.

As for the performance, the 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 115 PS and 144 Nm and the 1.5-litre diesel engine kicking out 115 PS and 250 Nm could be carried over. However, the chances of a mild-hybrid tech getting incorporated for improved economy and to meet stringent emission norms do exist.