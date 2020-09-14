Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson To Likely Get 290 HP ‘N’ Performance Variant

Next-gen Hyundai Tucson N variant will reportedly use a 2.5-litre turbocharged engine developing 290 hp and 421 Nm

Hyundai will unveil the next generation Tucson with a thoroughly new approach to its design on September 15 and its teaser images showcase what we already know so far through spy shots – as the front fascia is captivating with revolutionary styling elements and the rear is equally as good. According to a recent report surfaced on the inter web, the upcoming Tucson will be offered in N Line and performance-based N variants.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson N will reportedly be equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which will be good enough to generate a maximum power output of 290 horsepower and the peak torque will stand at 421 Nm. The Tucson N Line, on the other hand, will feature a hybridised version of the 1.6-litre four-pot engine with 230 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque.

The report went on to state that the standard version of the next generation Hyundai Tucson will use a 1.6-litre powertrain capable of 180 horsepower and 264 Nm. The South Korean auto major is expected to offer a wide engine choice depending on the markets the premium crossover will be sold at. The most attractive design bit is undoubtedly the front and rear lighting structures and their arrangement.

The teaser sketch of the cabin indicates the presence of a host of changes insulting a comprehensively revised dashboard and centre console. It will boast a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity along with Hyundai’s BlueLink, an all-digital instrument cluster, a new multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

Based on the markets, the 2021 Hyundai Tucson will be retailed in long wheelbase and short wheelbase versions. The space conscious markets like the United States, China and Korea will get the stretched Tucson while other markets including the European countries and the Middle East will have the short wheelbase version.

It will be interesting to see what Hyundai will have in store upon the Tucson’s debut as only the standard model is said to be unveiled. Only a few months ago, the Tucson received a facelift in India and the next generation may not arrive until 2022 locally.