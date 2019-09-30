Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Rendered; Gets Sleek Design And Chunky Grille

Spy shots of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson have been doing the rounds which reveal a cascading front grille, owing to the Korean carmaker’s design statement

A test mule of the next-generation Hyundai Tucson covered with camouflage has been spied at several different locations in recent weeks. The latest spy shots show a clearer image of what the 2021 crossover SUV will look like.

Styling has always been a top priority at Hyundai Motors, with Hyundai flaunting its sharp lines and the cascading grille on the new Elantra, Sonata and Palisade. According to Hyundai’s Vice President of styling Sangyup Lee, the next-generation Tucson will surely be a head-turner and will have its own statement rather than relying on some other product in their lineup for the design.

Renders of what the next-gen Tucson might look like have been circulating on the internet. If they are to be believed, the crossover SUV will sport a split-headlamp design, with LED DRL’s sitting atop. The aggressive nose will also see the headlamp housing incorporating the air intakes. An addition of stylish two-tone diamond cut alloys will be the icing on the top, or rather at the bottom in this case.

Inside the cabin, all the hard plastics from the current-gen model will be gotten rid of. It will be replaced by leather upholstery and soft-touch plastics paired with contrasting stitching, which will further increase the premium quotient of the car.

Expect the next-gen Tucson to come loaded with tech goodies like a huge 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car-tech, a smart key that allows the ignition to be turned on without entering it, wireless charging and more.

The Tucson will be offered with multiple engine options to choose from, just like the current-gen model. These include a 1.6-litre CRDi turbo-diesel, a turbocharged T-GDi 1.6 producing 180 hp and 264 Nm of torque, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit, and a 2.5-litre GDi petrol unit with four cylinders. The engines will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A performance-oriented N Line variant will be launched at a later date.

The fourth-generation Tucson will be revealed in the coming months, but won’t go on sale until next year. Upon launch, it will rival other crossover SUVs in the international markets like the Honda CR-V, Chevrolet Equinox, Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester, Mazda CX-5, Skoda Karoq, Seat Ateca, Volkswagen Tiguan, Peugeot 3008 and Kia Sportage, among others.