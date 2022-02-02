Next-Gen Hyundai Kona Spied, Global Debut Expected In 2023

The next-generation Hyundai Kona is expected to be unveiled next year, and its electric version (new-gen Kona EV) will follow a little while later

Hyundai Kona first debuted back in 2017, and in 2020, the South Korean car major gave it a midlife facelift. Although the facelifted version hasn’t been out for too long, the manufacturer has already begun work on the SUV’s next-generation model! Spy pictures of the next-gen Kona have emerged online, and its dimensions seem larger than the current version.

The test mule is heavily disguised, but the growth in size is still apparent. As for the exterior design, the vehicle is mostly covered, but some details can still be made out here. The SUV will continue to get split headlamps, although the main headlights seem to be restyled. The front grille will likely feature an updated design as well.

At the rear, we see a split taillamp design, similar to the current-gen model. Interestingly, even the alloy wheels are wrapped up in disguise! Other things we can see on the test mule are faux roof rails and a shark-fin antenna. The rest of the design remains a mystery, but hopefully, we shall know more as more spy pictures pop up online.

Hyundai Kona is available internationally with plenty of powertrain options, including petrol units, diesel units, and petrol-electric hybrid units. There’s also a fully electric version of the SUV, called Kona EV, which comes with two battery options – 64 kWh and 39.2 kWh. We’re not sure which of these will be carried forward to the next generation.

In these spy pictures, we can also see a tiny glimpse of the interior of the upcoming SUV. Although most of the dashboard was hidden, it seems like the next-gen Kona will get a dual-screen setup – consisting of an all-digital instrument console and an infotainment touchscreen in a joint housing – similar to Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The next-generation Hyundai Kona will likely have its global debut next year. In the Indian market, we expect only its electric version to arrive, but we’re not sure when. The facelifted Hyundai Kona EV is yet to go on sale here, although speculation suggests that the electric SUV will arrive in India later this year. The next-gen Kona EV is surely a few years away from our shores.