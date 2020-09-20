Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Rendered In A Sedan Format

Hyundai currently has no plans of introducing a sedan version of the i20, since it would be cannibalized because of the carmaker’s Verna

Hyundai has already revealed the third-gen i20 for the European markets, while it was expected to be launched in India by mid-2020. However, the car’s Indian launch was postponed, and will likely be launched by the end of this year. While the car will be offered in a hatchback format only, it hasn’t stopped KDesign from imagining a sedan version of the 2020 i20.

Only the rear-end of the sedan has been rendered, and that’s actually what matters since we’re familiar with the front design. At the rear, the car gets a rear overhang along with a smallish boot. The Z-shaped LED tail lamps have been carried over as it is from the new-gen i20, and so is the LED bar that connects them.

Apart from these additions, no other change is made to the hatch while imagining it as a sedan. Talking about the hatch, the upcoming new-gen i20 is expected to borrow its powertrains from the Venue, which means that it will be offered with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol (83 PS/114 Nm), 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel unit (100 PS/240 Nm).

The transmission options will likely include both manual and automatic transmissions. While the Venue’s 7-speed dual-clutch auto could be offered with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol powertrain, the newly-launched 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) is also expected to be on offer with the hatch.

The Euro-spec i20 comes packed with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, a similarly-sized fully digital instrument cluster, SmartSense driving assist systems, ambient lighting, wireless charging, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics and much more.

However, the Indian version of the hatch will likely drop a few of these features in order to keep the price in check. Upon launch, the next-gen i20 will retain its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo as well as the Honda Jazz.