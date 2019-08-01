Next-gen Hyundai Creta Spied Testing, Shares Platform With Kia Seltos

The next-gen Hyundai Creta, which is likely to share aplenty with Kia Seltos, could make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020

The Kia Seltos is just weeks away from entering the Indian car market and looks all set to take the SUV market by storm. A few months down the line, Hyundai Motor India Ltd is likely to present the next-gen Hyundai Creta at the 2020 Auto Expo.

What’s interesting here is that the second-generation Hyundai Creta of the hot-selling small SUV would share its platform with the Kia Seltos. While the local road-testing of the new model is yet to commence, a few spy images recently have recently dropped in from China.

Akin to the current model, the next-gen Hyundai Creta would look a lot like its Chinese sibling, which will be marketed as the ix25. The current-gen Creta, which is on sale in various markets across the globe, will be soon replaced by the second-gen version.

The next-gen Creta is expected to offer an improvement in almost every aspect. Also, with the new model sharing its platform with the Kia Seltos, it will pretty much match its cousin in terms of the ride and handling capabilities.

As per various images, the next-gen Hyundai Creta would look sufficiently different from the current model. Upfront, it comes with a thoroughly revised façade that looks related to the Venue.

This means that the new model gets the Composite Light multi-tier lighting arrangement and a new cascading grille that is in line with the company’s latest styling philosophy. In fact, even the Kia Seltos will be seen sporting multi-tier lighting setup.

The rear-end of the next-gen Hyundai Creta will look dramatically different from that of the current version. Akin to the headlamps, even the taillamps have a split cluster, with the primary unit complementing the headlight in terms of design.

The two taillamps have been connected through a black stripe that accentuates the width of the new model. Dimensionally, the next-gen Creta will be bigger than the current version.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta will be available with the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options that will be available on the Kia Seltos. The next-gen Creta is expected to offer various new features like a Heads-up Display, connected apps suite, multi-zone climate control and more.