Next-Gen Honda CR-V Rendered Based On First Spy Shots

Check out these digitally rendered images of the upcoming new-generation Honda CR-V, created based on the recent spy pictures

Recently, the next-generation Honda CR-V was spied for the first time. The test model was spotted somewhere in Europe, wearing full-body camouflage, undergoing handling tests. The next-gen model seems to have a lot of changes to the design, while being larger in dimensions too. Although the spy pictures only offer limited insight into the upcoming models’ design, that is enough for a few digital artists to work their magic.

Here, we have a pair of digitally rendered images, created by Kleber Silva, which show us what the upcoming new-generation Honda CR-V might look like in its final production avatar. At the front, we see a new pair of LED headlamps, which are sleeker than before. Unlike the test model though, the front grille gets a thick chrome slat with eyebrow-style extensions. The front grille extends all the way to the bottom, merging with the air dam.

The front bumper is completely new, and we see different fog lamp housings as well. There’s a silver-finished faux bash plate under the front bumper, and the SUV gets black cladding all around (including on the wheel arches). The alloy wheels also get a new design, with machine-cut finish, and the vehicle gets a pair of silver-painted roof rails as well.

The door handles are body-coloured, while the ORVMs (with integrated LED turn indicators) sport a blacked-out lower half. The windows get chrome outlining, which looks extremely premium. At the rear, we see new LED taillights with a single-piece design. The tailgate gets a Honda logo in the middle, with the numberplate mount just below it.

The rear bumper gets chrome embellishment with fake exhaust tips. Other than that, we also see a roof-mounted rear spoiler with integrated LED stop lamp, along with a shark-fin antenna. The actual, production-spec next-gen Honda CR-V will likely look a lot different from this digitally-rendered model, but these images give us an idea of what’s to come.

The current-gen Honda CR-V was discontinued in India towards the end of last year, following the closure of the Japanese carmaker’s plant in Greater Noida. At the moment, the launch of the next-generation CR-V in India seems unlikely. However, the new model is expected to debut in 2022, so there’s plenty of time for Honda to decide on the matter!