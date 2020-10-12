Next-Gen Honda Civic Si Rendered With A Sleeker Design

The next generation Honda Civic range will go on sale sometime in 2021 and it will continue to be offered with Si and Type R variants

Honda will be unveiling the next generation Civic range sometime next year and it will go on sale in several international markets as the 2022 MY. The popular Civic nameplate will have an expansive range just as the existing model as the performance-based Si variant will indeed arrive. As has been the case, the Type R will continue to sit at the top of the lineup.

With latest set of spy images and patent filings, we do have quite a good idea of how the next generation Honda Civic will look like. It will have a sharper exterior styling and to give a sneak-peek into how the production version will turn out to be, KDesign has come with a set of digital previews of the upcoming Civic Si.

The Si variant always carries a simplistic design and the rendering does not stray away from that philosophy. The front end comprises of a matured yet aggressive styling to say the least with a slender pair of headlamps having integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The bonnet scoops down and goes well with the black headlamp cluster and the blackened front grille with honeycomb inserts.

The multi-array headlamp elements, redesigned front bumper with wider air inlets and thick black housing for the LED fog lamps, etc are other design highlights. The upright front fascia is accompanied by multi-spoke black alloy wheels, chromed window line, black pillars, sportier character lines and creases, the signature coupe silhouette and so on.

At the back, the black accents are carried over with the horizontal wraparound LED tail lamps giving a smoked out effect. The sleek spoiler is definitely a stand out feature as it is mounted above the bootlid. Lower down, you could see a designed rear bumper with a massive exhaust system mounted in the middle. Just as the exterior, the interior will have premium bits and pieces.

As for the performance, the next generation Honda Civic Si is expected to use the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 205 horsepower and 260 Nm of peak torque.