Next-Gen Honda Amaze Launch Later This Year In India

The third-generation Honda Amaze will debut this festive season; To get a new platform and updated design

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the new-gen Amaze later this year. The second generation model of the compact sedan debuted in the year 2018 and has started to show its age despite a mid-life facelift update in 2021. In order to stay relevant in the smaller market size of sedans in the Indian market, a new generation model is the need of the hour.

Amid reports floating regarding the launch of the third-generation Amaze by the end of 2024, the latest development has confirmed the same. If media reports are to be believed, we will see the new-gen Honda Amaze rolling on Indian roads around the festive season of 2024.

Talking about the changes, the new-gen Amaze will be a brand new model with new underpinnings, design, interiors as well as features, however, the powertrain is expected to be carried over from the current second-generation model. To begin with, it will be underpinned by a new platform derived from the existing architecture that underpins the City as well as Elevate. Although, there will be multiple modifications to the platform to put it under the 4-meter criteria. This move will help the Japanese carmaker to make full use of the platform, thereby cutting down on development costs.

While the design details are under wraps, we expect the new-gen Amaze to get all-new styling which will be inspired by the premium Honda sedans sold in the overseas market. A sharper front fascia, a new set of alloy wheels, a sleek silhouette and new elements like headlamps, tail lamps as well as bumpers will be a part of the package.

Inside the cabin, the entry-level Honda sedan will likely get a new dashboard layout with a larger infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. The feature set will also be updated with new additions like the blind-view monitor and these were reports regarding the introduction of ADAS in the upcoming new Amaze.

Under the hood, the familiar 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque will be a part of the package. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.