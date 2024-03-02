Next-Gen Honda Amaze Launch Later This Year In India

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
2024-Honda-Accord-Japan-3.jpg
2024 Honda Accord

The third-generation Honda Amaze will debut this festive season; To get a new platform and updated design

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the new-gen Amaze later this year. The second generation model of the compact sedan debuted in the year 2018 and has started to show its age despite a mid-life facelift update in 2021. In order to stay relevant in the smaller market size of sedans in the Indian market, a new generation model is the need of the hour.

Amid reports floating regarding the launch of the third-generation Amaze by the end of 2024, the latest development has confirmed the same. If media reports are to be believed, we will see the new-gen Honda Amaze rolling on Indian roads around the festive season of 2024.

Talking about the changes, the new-gen Amaze will be a brand new model with new underpinnings, design, interiors as well as features, however, the powertrain is expected to be carried over from the current second-generation model. To begin with, it will be underpinned by a new platform derived from the existing architecture that underpins the City as well as Elevate. Although, there will be multiple modifications to the platform to put it under the 4-meter criteria. This move will help the Japanese carmaker to make full use of the platform, thereby cutting down on development costs.

2023 Honda Accord 1
Honda Accord

While the design details are under wraps, we expect the new-gen Amaze to get all-new styling which will be inspired by the premium Honda sedans sold in the overseas market. A sharper front fascia, a new set of alloy wheels, a sleek silhouette and new elements like headlamps, tail lamps as well as bumpers will be a part of the package.

Inside the cabin, the entry-level Honda sedan will likely get a new dashboard layout with a larger infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. The feature set will also be updated with new additions like the blind-view monitor and these were reports regarding the introduction of ADAS in the upcoming new Amaze.

2023 Honda Accord
Honda Accord

Under the hood, the familiar 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque will be a part of the package. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.

SOURCESource