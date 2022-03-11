Next-Gen Force Traveller Launch Expected Soon

The next-generation Force Traveller, based on the new ‘T1N’ platform, was recently spotted testing on the streets of India

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Force Motors had showcased its “next generation shared mobility platform”. Christened T1N, this new platform is a monocoque architecture that can support IC engines as well as all-electric powertrains. At the Expo, an electric minibus based on this platform was showcased, and now, it seems like its testing for India is underway.

The ‘T1N’ platform had taken around four years to develop, with an investment of over Rs. 1,000 crore. It was initially designed with a focus on exports, but we expect vehicles based on this architecture to go on sale in the Indian market as well, especially with the aggressive push for electrification in the Indian automobile industry these days.

The test model – expected to be next-gen Force Traveller – in these spy pictures looks identical to the pre-production model showcased at the last Auto Expo. We see the same headlamps, front grille, blacked-out front bumper with integrated fog lamps, sleek vertical taillights, boxy silhouette, and sideways-opening twin tailgate here.

The interior of the next-gen model will be a significant improvement over the current-gen Traveller. The HVAC system will likely be more powerful, and it gets four vents on the dashboard, with ceiling-mounted vents for the rear passenger as well. The instrument console gets a digital MID, and we also see an infotainment screen in the middle (not sure if it would be a touchscreen system).

The next-generation Force Traveller is expected to have a lot of safety features on offer. These will include ventilated disc brakes on all wheels, ABS with EBD, ESP, EDTC, dual front airbags, and adjustable steering (tilt and telescopic). It will also get independent suspension at the front, with transverse parabolic springs at the rear.

The powertrain details have not been revealed yet, although we expect the brand’s 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine to be carried forward from the existing Traveller. This Mercedes-Benz-derived mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Other than that, the manufacturer had previously stated that a CNG option would be offered as well, alongside an all-electric powertrain.

We expect the next-gen Force Traveller to be priced at a significant premium over the existing one. It will likely be available in multiple seating configurations, perhaps eventually, so that buyers would be able to choose the version that would best suit their needs.