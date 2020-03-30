Next-Gen (2021) Tata Tiago Rendered With Rear Inspired By Altroz

Tata Tiago is one of the top-sellers for the brand in recent years and it could step into its next generation in the near future

Tata Motors introduced the Tiago in 2016 as part of refreshing its whole lineup with new products and create a new brand image. The hatchback has been aggressively priced against its rivals and its safety quotient has played a major role in its consistent sales volume. Moreover, the Tiago spaciousness and packed features list have also been well received among domestic customers.

The Tiago continues to be one of the top-sellers within Tata’s range and it had set the tone for the arrival of Impact Design philosophy based vehicles such as Tigor and Nexon. Utilising its popularity, Tata debuted the crossover-inspired NRG variant in late 2018 while the performance-spec JTP version proved that money is no hindrance to driving your car sideways.

The JTP uses a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine producing 114 PS. The Tiago nameplate also marked the debut of three-cylinder Revotron petrol and Revotorq diesel engines that are now extensively equipped across the portfolio. Earlier this year, Tata launched the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon as they gained design changes to be in line with the latest Impact Design 2.0 language.

The next generation of the Tiago will arrive in the near future and it will more likely be based on the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform that debuted in the Altroz. Most of the volume-based future models from the homegrown company stretching below 4.3 metres in length will sit on the ALFA architecture.

If the Tiago borrows design cues from the Altroz, the rear end could look like what has been showcased in the rendering. The rendering artist has used the JTP variant of the Tiago and changed the tail lamps, tailgate structure and rear bumper to make it adhere to the Altroz. The diffuser and dual exhaust tips have also been taken out of the equation.

The black cladding running along the lower part of the hatchback adds to the sportiness of the design. The digital imagination appears to be wider than the existing Tiago and the alloy wheels have been retained. We do like these styling revisions as they bring a more dynamic and upmarket appeal to the Tiago.