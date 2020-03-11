Next-Gen 2021 Hyundai Elantra Teased, Debut On 17th March

2021 Hyundai Elantra is making its world premiere next week in Los Angeles and it gets an assortment of exterior and interior changes

Hyundai’s India division has lined up the new generation Creta and facelifted Verna for launch this month while the all-new Elite i20 is expected to arrive by the middle of this year. The South Korean auto major has released teased images of the next-generation Elantra pertaining to the global markets ahead of its world debut at a special event scheduled for next week in Los Angeles.

The teaser images showcase the side profile and interior of the seventh-gen premium sedan. As typical with Hyundai, the next generation 2021 Elantra has undergone several exterior changes to make the model look more aggressive.

It is based on the Sensuous Sportiness theme followed globally, and boasts a side profile with sporty silhouette, raising beltline, newly designed wheels, sharper LED headlamps and blackened B-pillar.

The all-new Elantra – Teaser Take a first look at the all-new 7th generation Hyundai Elantra. The all-new Elantra showcases a ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design theme that accentuates its progressive and exotic character.Learn more and watch the World Premiere live on https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide on March 17, 2020, 7PM (PST).#Hyundai #Elantra #Avante #SensuousSportiness #ParametricDynamics Posted by Hyundai Worldwide on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra has three character lines intersecting in one place just close to the front fenders and it is termed as a “polyhedral appearance” by the brand. Hyundai said that the similar formation is a “daring challenge” that has been deliberately avoided in the design of cars for long, and thus making the next-gen Elantra unique. The teaser also indicates a galore of frontal styling updates including restyled grille and bumper as in the 2020 Sonata.

The interior is said to be driver focussed and has a clutter free stance courtesy of all the action concentrated on two large displays: one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment and connectivity. The layered dashboard has peculiar structures connecting the door and the centre console, and the integrated displays are endorsed to be “racing-inspired” by Hyundai.

Compared to the outgoing model, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra has bigger dimensions and the rear features “Parametric Dynamics” theme with vertically positioned light strip as seen in the latest Sonata. The four-door coupe is one of the highly popular models for Hyundai in the international arena and nearly 14 million units have been sold over the last three decades. It has seen drop in volumes due to the customer preferences towards SUVs.

Last year, Hyundai introduced the facelifted Elantra in the D-segment for sedans and the next-gen version could arrive sometime in late 2021.