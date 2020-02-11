Next-Gen 2020 Skoda Octavia RS iV Teased Ahead Of World Debut

2020 Skoda Octavia RS iV produces 245 PS and it gets a sportier exterior compared to the regular fourth-generation Octavia

Skoda’s global division has released three teaser images revealing the exterior of the brand new Octavia RS iV. The top-of-the-line model for the fourth generation Octavia will make its global debut on March 3 at the Geneva International Motor Show. The teasers reveal the presence of the signature black coloured RS details.

The increased dimensions of the fourth-gen Octavia will help in enhancing the visual stance of the RS iV further. The major highlight lies in the name as it becomes the first RS badged model to incorporate a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Czech Republican auto major claims that the Octavia RS iV “combines family-friendly versatility and sports car-like performance”.

The sporty front apron with large air inlets and distinctive black detailing are complemented by the large alloy wheels, front and rear diffusers, aggressive spoilers on the tailgate, bolder LED headlamps and tail lamps, side skirts and so on. While factors like sustainability and efficiency are taken into consideration with the PHEV, the performance plays the role of the USP in the RS-badged models.



It also celebrates two decades since the first Octavia RS came into the fray and is highly popular in the European markets such as Germany, UK and Switzerland. In the Old Continent, one in every five Octavia customers buy the RS model. Skoda has also revealed the technical specifications of the Octavia RS iV as it produces a maximum power of 245 PS with lowered CO2 emissions and better fuel efficiency.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda introduced the Octavia RS 245 for a price tag of Rs. 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in a limited number of 200 units and comes powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as the Volkswagen Golf GTI. It develops a maximum power output of 245 PS and 370 Nm.

It is claimed capable of reaching 100 kmph from zero in just 6.6 seconds. It is equipped with limited slip diff, upgrades brakes and stiffer suspension while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. We can expect the Skoda Octavia RS iV to arrive in India sometime next year following the debut of the fourth-gen regular Octavia during the course of 2020.