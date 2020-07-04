Next-Gen (2020) Honda HR-V Rendered As Hyundai Creta Rival SUV

Here, we have beautifully rendered images of the Honda HR-V imagined in its third-generation avatar, which might be launched in India later

Honda HR-V is a compact SUV sold by the Japanese carmaker in a few international markets, like Europe and the US. The vehicle is currently in its second-gen avatar, and is slated for a generation change in 2021. Here, we have a digitally rendered image that showcases what the third-generation HR-V might look like.

Created by KDesign AG, the images show plenty of changes over the current HR-V. At the front end, we see a redesigned front grille with the signature Honda face – a thick horizontal chrome slat with an eyebrow-like design over the headlights. The LED fog lights are housed within the side air vents in the front bumper.

The side profile is quite similar to the current model, with the same rounded profile. The roof has been given a dual-tone treatment, along with roof rails at the top. Both these elements add a little macho appeal of the exterior design. The multi-spoke alloy wheels have low-profile tyres on them, which won’t be present on the production-spec model.

The rear section is relatively simplistic. The wraparound LED taillights have a chrome bar running between them, and the tailgate opening is quite high. The rear bumper has a very clean design, and there is no exhaust pipe peeping out (surprisingly!), probably hidden away underneath the bumper. The roof-mounted spoiler has also been blacked-out. Overall, this design is quite impressive, and we hope that the production model manages to look as impressive as these rendered images.

The current Honda HR-V is available with two engine options. The first is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC motor, capable of producing 130 bhp and 155 Nm. The second is a 1.8-litre i-VTEC powerplant, which can generate 139 bhp and 174 Nm. Both the engines come mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

In order to capitalise on the popularity of compact SUVs in India, Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) is planning to introduce one soon. While there has been no confirmation on what this upcoming SUV might be, the Honda HR-V would fit the bill perfectly. It has already been spied in India multiple times. If launched, it would compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and Kia Seltos.