New TVS Jupiter Classic 110 Launched In India At Rs. 85,866

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of the new TVS Jupiter Classic in the domestic market as the celebratory edition steps in to celebrate the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road” milestone. The new TVS Jupiter Classic comes with a black finish across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo.

Other highlights are handlebar ends, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and rich dark brown inner panels. The customers will also get premium suede leatherette seats with backrest while the decals and dial art depict ensure a classic vibe. This variant is available in a total of two exclusive colours namely Mystic Grey and Regal Purple.

The TVS Jupiter Classic features disc brakes and an engine kill switch alongside all-in-one lock, USB charger and pillion backrest. Speaking on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said:

“The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road.” It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter. With the TVS Jupiter Classic we recommit to consistent delivery of the TVS Jupiter Brand promise of ZYADA KA FAYDA.”

The new TVS Jupiter Classic sits at the top of the range and with disc brakes, it is priced at Rs. 85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It derives power from a 110 cc low-friction engine which is said to give an ‘incredible mix of power, superior acceleration, and best-in-class fuel-efficiency.’ The metal-bodied TVS Jupiter Classic is said to deliver high-performance ride quality with ‘superior ride comfort making it a perfect, sensible companion.’

It also has TVS Motor patented Econometer, which guides riders in both Eco and Power modes and the powertrain is claimed to deliver best-in-class fuel economy in ‘Eco’ mode.