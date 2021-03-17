New Tata Safari Looks Fab With 20-Inch Aftermarket Alloy Wheels

The Tata Safari is currently priced from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus

Tata Motors recently revived the Safari nameplate with the introduction of a new-gen model, which is basically a stretched-out three-row version of the Harrier. Nonetheless, the Harrier is a decent project to begin with as far as design is concerned. The Safari carries over the Harrier’s front end while gets an extended rear overhang, a redesigned rear end along with some other changes.

Nonetheless, the Safari is designed under Tata’s Impact 2.0 styling language which makes it look modern and stylish. However, not all car buyers are satisfied with the looks of their new vehicle and aim to modify it in the aftermarket scene to make it appear even more appealing.

The new-gen Safari comes with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels from the factory, but here is a Safari that has been fitted with 20-inch alloy wheels by Velocity Tires from Ludhiana. It should be noted that this Safari is not an actual customer vehicle, but a demo model to showcase two different alloy wheel designs available for the new Safari.

The two different designs include a five-spoke silver alloy wheel at the front, as well as a multi-spoke dual-tone unit at the back. While the former doesn’t match well with the SUV’s character, the one on the back adds to its overall charm and looks like it is made for the Safari itself.

In order to fit the 20-inch alloy wheels, you also have to add low-profile rubber. However, that does hamper the capabilities of the car while also significantly changes how the vehicle responds to different terrains. Nonetheless, such low-profile tyres are best suited for well-constructed roads.

Powering the Safari is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Tata currently retails the Safari at a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh that goes up to Rs 21.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).