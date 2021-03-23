New Tata Safari Is The Official Partner Of VIVO IPL 2021

The Tata Safari is currently priced between Rs 14.69 and 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and rivals the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500

Tata Motors recently brought the Safari nameplate back to life with the introduction of a new-gen model. With a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh which goes up to Rs 21.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim, the Safari is Tata Motors’ flagship offering in the Indian market.

Continuing its association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the fourth consecutive year, Tata Motors has now announced that the new Safari will be the Official Partner for the 2021 edition of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL).

The annual cricket tournament will begin on April 9 this year in Chennai and will be played across six major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, followed by the finals being played in Ahmedabad. Commenting on the association, Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “This year’s IPL is a special one for us as the tournament has made its way back to its Indian venues after a difficult year.”

“We are working on innovative plans to garner the viewers’ attention, as they tune in from across the country to support their teams. We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of celebrating our favourite sport and cricket league with the fans yet again,” he added.

As the Official Partner, Tata Motors will showcase the new Safari at the stadiums in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Powering the 2021 Safari is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of max power, along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT as well as a 6-speed AT.

The features on offer with the SUV include an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car-tech, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a premium 9-speaker audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID projector headlamps and more.