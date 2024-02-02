New Tata Safari Dark Edition Unveiled With Striking Exterior & Interior

The 2024 Tata Safari Dark Edition will go on sale soon in India with a black-treated exterior and a contrast red finish to the interior

Tata Motors has a host of new cars on display at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024 including the production-spec Curvv and Harrier EV, Nexon iCNG concept, Altroz Racer concept, Nexon EV Dark and the Safari Dark Edition. Here we have brought you a detailed first look at the flagship Dark series SUV, based on the recently facelifted Safari.

The latest Safari has set benchmarks in the area of safety by becoming India’s safest vehicle with the highest GNCAP 5-star rating and the country’s first vehicle to be certified 5-star by Indian BNCAP. The new Tata Safari now comes in the Persona offerings which are configured to cater to different customer requirements.

The most popular of them is undoubtedly the Dark edition. The new Safari Dark Edition is different from the standard version in several ways and carries a mean-looking black treatment on the outside with contrasting red touches. It also gains red leatherette seat upholstery, black and red leatherette design to the dashboard along with red coloured/dark chrome inserts.

With no mechanical changes, the 2024 Tata Harrier Dark, which will be launched soon in India, uses the familiar 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine with BSVI stage 2 compliance. The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the Accomplished+ trim.

The features list comprises a tilt and telescopic steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a 31.24 cm Harman touchscreen infotainment system, a 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, Harman AudioworX enhanced with 13 JBL audio modes, Alexa voice commands including Car to Home functionality and 19-inch Dark Spider alloy wheels.

Other highlights are in-car connected tech with iRA 2.0, ADAS with 11 key features including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, seven airbags, emergency call and breakdown call assist, 1st and 2nd row ventilated seats, 6 way powered driver seat with memory and welcome feature, 4 way power co-driver seat with electric Boss mode, bejeweled terrain response mode selector with display, front LED fog lamps with cornering function, gesture-controlled powered tailgate and voice-assisted dual-zone automatic AC.