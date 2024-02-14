New Tata Nexon Retains 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

The new Tata Nexon has achieved full five stars in adult occupant and child occupant protection tests to retain five stars in Global NCAP crash test assessments

In the latest round of crash tests conducted by Global NCAP, Tata Motors has retained five stars with the recently facelifted Nexon. It has scored 32.22 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection and 44.52 out of 49 points for child occupant protection tests – making it one of the safest SUVs money can buy in the compact space.

The Tata Nexon has secured the second highest score in adult and child occupant safety under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign conducted by Global NCAP. The homegrown manufacturer has also clinched the top position for the safety rating of the latest Safari and Harrier SUVs. The Nexon’s voluntary testing marks one of the concluding evaluations in the campaign, as Bharat NCAP is put into action.

In 2018, the Nexon made history by becoming the first model to achieve a five-star #SaferCarsForIndia rating. Fast forward to 2023, the new Nexon received updates with additional safety features including six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard. This updated rating applies to models produced from August 8th, 2023 onwards.

It is worth noting that Global NCAP’s crash test protocols cover assessments for frontal and side impact protection across all vehicle models, in addition to evaluating the presence of Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Vehicles aiming for the highest star ratings must also undergo evaluations for pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection.

Speaking of the new milestone, Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious 5-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. It was the first car in India to receive 5 star rating from GNCAP in 2018 and it upholds this legacy, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.”

With over six lakh unit sales, the Tata Nexon is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in India. The sub-four-metre SUV demonstrated a sturdy structure and effective restraint systems, providing excellent protection for occupants. In dynamic tests, it offered nearly complete protection for child occupants. Equipped with i-size anchorages and a passenger airbag disabling switch, it is versatile for transporting children safely.

Additionally, the Nexon meets UN127 and GTR9 standards for pedestrian protection as a standard feature. It also adheres to Global NCAP’s ESC requirements and includes seatbelt reminders for all seating positions, further enhancing its safety credentials. Other highlighting safety features and tech in the Nexon are Emergency (E-call) assistance, Breakdown (B-call) assistance, 360-degree camera, Blind view monitoring, Front parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM, TPMS, front fog lamp with cornering function and reverse camera.