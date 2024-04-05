New Skoda Compact SUV Spied Again Revealing Plenty Of Details

Skoda compact SUV could be named Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq or Kylaq and it will go on sale in March 2025 in India

Skoda Auto India has been caught testing its upcoming compact SUV again ahead of its official market launch in March 2025. This time around the spy images give away plenty of new details, building on the teaser image which accompanied the presentation where the brand announced its product plans as a brand new locally made BEV is also coming in the near future.

The Czech auto major also confirmed that the sub-four-metre SUV will be named Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq or Kylaq. Despite wearing camouflage, the test mule has been spotted with a front fascia boasting multiple vertical grille slats, split LED headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights sitting on top, a muscular bonnet and hexagonal mesh in the middle of the the bumper.

The overall design is heavily inspired by the Kushaq as the clean side body panels and a not-too-dramatic rear end add to the character. Other visual highlights are inverted L-shaped LED tail lamp signature, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, horizontal reflectors on the rear bumper, grey roof rails, and the alloy wheels will bear a new design as well.

The SUV will be underpinned by the same MQB A0 IN platform, which carries high local content. It will compete with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It will have a lot in common with the Kushaq midsize SUV as body panels and mechanical bits will be shared to bring down the production costs.

It holds key significance for Skoda as the brand is poised to expand the production capacity by approximately 30 per cent by introducing the compact SUV. Furthermore, Skoda plans to export the model to several global markets, particularly in the Southeast Asian region, to further enhance its presence in international markets.

The 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine delivering a maximum power output of 115 PS and peak torque of 178 Nm in the Kushaq and Slavia will be utilised. This powerplant will be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The test mule is equipped with steel wheels and lacks features like the rear defogger and sunroof. Thus, it could be a mid-spec trim.

The top-end variant will come with a large touchscreen display, an all-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system, disc brake on all four wheels, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats and much more as it will be priced competitively.