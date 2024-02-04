New Skoda Compact SUV Coming Next Year With Affordable Pricing

A new compact SUV from Skoda is under development and it will likely be launched next year; Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Nexon and XUV300 rival

The compact SUV segment is currently the most competitive space in the Indian market and Skoda is all set to foray into this hotly contested segment with a brand-new product. As we reported earlier, Skoda is working on a new compact SUV for the Indian market which will be the first model to come out of the brand’s India 2.5 strategy.

The sub-4-meter SUV will likely go into production by January 2025 followed by its launch sometime next year. The Czech carmaker is aiming for 90 per cent localisation with its upcoming compact SUV and it will be manufactured in India for domestic as well as for exports to international markets including Mexico, Africa and more.

Despite being positioned in a very competitive segment, the company is expected to come up with very competitive pricing for its upcoming compact SUV. This comes down to the heavy localisation and reaping the full benefits of the tax rebates available for the sub-4-meter body size in the country.

In addition to this, major part sharing with the India 2.0 models from both Volkswagen and Skoda such as the MQB A0 IN platform, suspension, interior components, electrical parts and infotainment devices amongst others. Banking on its current local supply chain and manufacturing facility, Skoda is targeting a similar or even higher level of localisation with its India 2.5 products. Talking about the compact SUV, it will be based on the familiar MQB A0 IN platform.

Under the hood, it will employ the familiar 1.0-litre TSI engine putting out 115 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. This will further help in reducing the cost as a result of lower taxation on engines below 1000cc. The powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit is also under evaluation for the compact SUV, however, we believe that it will not make much sense in a price-sensitive segment.

Once launched, the new Skoda compact SUV will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 amongst others in the Indian market.