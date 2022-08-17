New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Prototype Spied – 5 New Details

The new Himalayan 450 is expected to make its debut somewhere in 2023; boasts a new liquid-cooled engine

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the well-known names in the market and boasts a strong package for buyers looking for a comfortable and powerful adventure bike. However, to take on the rising competition from the new rivals in the market, the brand is said to be working on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 that will make its debut next year. This new Royal Enfield Adventure bike was recently spied testing and here are the top 5 things to know about the upcoming Himalayan 450.

New Engine

The new Himalayan 450 will get a new 450cc engine that is expected to come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This new engine will not only offer better performance and acceleration but in addition to this, will also boast better low-end for a stronger off-roading experience.

Euro 5 Compliant

From what we know far, this new bike will be Euro 5 compliant and will feature a large catalytic converter. This also means that the upcoming Himalayan 450 will adhere to the upcoming emission norms in India.

New Design

The new Himalayan 450 will also feature many new updates including a new exterior design that will be flanked by updated body panels, new graphics, and higher ground clearance. For those wondering, the test mules did not have any LED lights and will continue to be offered with halogen lights. The switchgear too will be basic and the bike gets a split seat setup.

Updated Mechanicals

Underpinning the new Himalayan 450 will be a swingarm setup that will feature telescopic forks at the front while the rear gets an adjustable right-side mounted shocker. In addition to this, it also gets disc brakes at the front as well as at the rear. The test mule spied on test had 21-inch wheels at the front.

Launch Date

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to make its global debut next year and will take on the rivals like the KTM Adventure 390 and the Honda CRF300.