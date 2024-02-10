New Renault Duster Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

New generation Renault Duster will make its global debut in Turkey soon and is expected to arrive in India sometime next year or in early 2026

The new generation Renault Duster has been leaked online ahead of its global debut in Turkey. In late 2023, Renault’s sister brand, Dacia, introduced the all-new Duster based on the Bigster concept and now the Renault badged Duster has come to the fore courtesy of the leaked images. The main visual differences are present at the front as the grille section and LED headlamp signatures vary.

In addition, the design of the alloy wheels are also different between them. The bonnet structure, tailgate, Y-shaped LED tail lamps, skid plates and bumpers have been carried over. The interior also has several similarities taking inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept and the equipment list as well as the technologies has also been shared.

The features list comprises a new floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, multiple airbags, automatic climate control and Y-shaped trim to the new HVAC vents, automatic climate control, a new digital instrument cluster and so on.

Regarding performance, the all-new Renault Duster is expected to offer three engine options. The 1.0L turbo petrol engine kicks out approximately 140 hp while the 1.3L turbo petrol mill pumps out 170 hp and is flex-fuel compliant as well. They are accompanied by the 1.2L petrol hybrid engine, which is good enough to generate 170 hp.

Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmissions, with the option of a 4WD system also available. Renault established its brand in India by capitalizing on the popularity of the Duster nameplate during its initial years. The Duster played a pivotal role in shaping and solidifying the midsize SUV segment in the country.

While the second generation of the Duster did not arrive in India, there are anticipations that the third-generation model will make its way to the Indian market by 2025. Renault and Nissan are planning a big product assault in the coming years as a huge investment is reportedly planned to localise CMF-B platform.