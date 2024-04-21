New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Coming In H2 2024 – Top 5 Things To Know

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be launched in the second half of this year following the arrival of the all-new Swift next month

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is ready to redefine the compact sedan market with its launch in the second half of 2024, promising to enhance its status as a segment leader.

1. Exterior

The new Dzire will sport a new, more aggressive front face, characterized by a larger grille and advanced LED headlamp units, which are expected to improve visibility and give the car a modern edge. It will sport a whole new alloy wheel design, and front and rear bumpers, which will be different even when compared to the upcoming new Swift. At the rear, it gets redesigned bumpers as mentioned before and there are rumours that it will get connected LED taillights as is the trend on all cars these days.

2. Interior and features

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to deliver a refreshed and more luxurious cabin experience, focusing on comfort, aesthetics, and technological advancements. The interior will showcase a new dual-tone theme, combining beige and black colours, and at the centre of the dashboard stands the new 9-inch floating touchscreen unit that comes with wireless smartphone connectivity and is borrowed from the Baleno.

Safety features include ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, up to 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera system. The top-end variants may get a sunroof this time around.

3. Powertrain

The updated models of the Swift and Dzire are expected to introduce the mild-hybrid system in the petrol engine offering a slight boost in power to 90 PS at 6000 rpm and maintaining torque at 113 Nm at 4400 rpm. This enhancement improves the car’s responsiveness but also contributes to a smoother driving experience, ensuring that the Dzire remains a competitive player.

4. Launch and Price

With an anticipated launch in the second half of the year, potential buyers can look forward to a range of enhancements that set this model apart from its predecessors. In terms of pricing, the Dzire 2024 is expected to be positioned between Rs. 7.00 lakh and Rs. 10.00 lakh (ex-showroom). This slight increase in price reflects the upgrades and new features incorporated into the vehicle, including options for both petrol and CNG variants.

5. Rivals

The Dzire 2024 will face stiff competition from established players in the market such as the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze. The Dzire’s approach to combining cost-efficiency with modern amenities is Maruti Suzuki’s bid to maintain its appeal and market share in this segment.