Mahindra will be offering six colour schemes with the new generation Thar and these renderings show a wide variety of vibrant paint schemes

The second generation Mahindra Thar was unveiled on Independence Day and it gets a host of new features including a petrol/automatic combination for the first time. The all-new version of the off-roader will be offered in six paint schemes namely Red Rage, Mystic Copper (new), Galaxy Grey (new), Napoli Black (new), Rocky Beige and Aquamarine.

The homegrown manufacturer has ditched the white and silver shades as three new colours are introduced. But what if more paint schemes are introduced? The renderings posted here give a clear idea of how adaptable the retro design theme is. The contrast body paints such as green, blue and yellow do stand apart with metallic finish.

If the latest Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler are anything to go by, offering more personalisation options, packages and different trims could appeal to a wider set of audience in the Thar too. But, apparently, the customer spending is different compared to Indian and international markets but rest assured, the local custom firms will work their magic on the new Thar sooner rather than later.

The new generation Mahindra Thar will be offered in three variants – AX, AX Optional and LX. As for the performance, two BSVI compliant engines options will be utilised as the new 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol engine develops 150 bhp maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque (in AT) while the 2.2-litre diesel kicks out 130 bhp and 320 Nm.

Both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions will be available with four-wheel-drive configuration. The price range of the new Thar is expected to be around Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete against upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha primarily.

Bookings for the new generation Mahindra Thar will commence on October 2 and the prices will be revealed on the same date. It will be sold in hard- and soft-top options and on the inside, a brand new dashboard, steering wheel and instrument cluster are provided with the top-end trims offering a touchscreen infotainment system.