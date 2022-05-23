New Mahindra Scorpio-N Could Be Priced Close To XUV700- Here’s Why

Mahindra & Mahindra will offer a lot of upmarket features and equipment on the upcoming Scorpio-N, which should escalate the prices fairly high

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio will launch in India very soon, likely in the next few weeks. The SUV has been officially revealed by the manufacturer, and it will be sold under the name ‘Scorpio-N’. A few details have been revealed by the official pictures, and spy pictures have revealed plenty more.

M&M has been referring to the upcoming Scorpio-N as the “Big Daddy of SUVs”, with the characters in the teaser videos singing praises of the SUV. This leads us to believe that the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be one of the most well-equipped models in this segment, with powerful engines on offer.

The new Scorpio-N will have two engines on offer – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor. As per a spy picture, it seems like the diesel powerplant will have a peak power of 130 PS on offer, while speculations suggest that higher-spec diesel variants will have much higher power output. The petrol engine will likely have impressive power figures throughout the range.

Also, the SUV is expected to get a 4×4 drivetrain option on both the petrol and diesel engines. That, coupled with the ladder-frame platform, should make this the most rugged, offroad-capable model in its segment. The exterior design will be more mature than the existing version, and the dimensions are expected to grow larger.

Other than that, the interior will also be extremely premium and upmarket, especially compared to the current-gen Scorpio. M&M will also offer plenty of convenience and safety features on the new SUV, including a large touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), connected car tech, wireless smartphone charger, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, multiple airbags, and plenty more.

The SUV will likely have an impressive Global NCAP safety rating as well, as hinted in a teaser. That said, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) won’t be offered on the new Scorpio-N, and thus its top trims won’t be as expensive as the top-spec variants of XUV700. Still, considering all the features that would be on offer, Scorpio-N would be fairly expensive.

Also, the current-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to continue to be on sale, with a lower price tag than the new ‘N’ model. This will help keep the Scorpio range accessible to buyers on a smaller budget.