2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the month of June celebrating its 20th anniversary; sits on a new platform with a host of changes inside and out

Mahindra & Mahindra has been spotted testing the second generation Scorpio for more than a year and a half and is expected to go on sale around June 2022. The possibilities of Mahindra unveiling the new Scorpio on June 20, 2022 are high considering that it marks twenty years since the popular SUV entered the domestic market.

The homegrown manufacturer has been teasing the Born Electric Vision range of EVs for quite a while now ahead of their world premiere in July 2022 as a trio of concepts will be showcased. Reports suggest that Mahindra will introduce the electrified KUV later this year while the eXUV300 and the facelifted ICE XUV300 are said to be bound for early 2023.

Back to the Mahindra Scorpio, the test prototypes caught on camera recently indicate that the SUV is in the final stages of testing and it has been evaluated in different driving conditions too. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been spied testing on deep snow in the Himalayas indicating that it could be the 4×4 variant equipped with a diesel engine.

It will have several commonalities with the second generation Thar and the XUV700, and it sits on the new ladder-frame chassis built from scratch. The exterior boasts a pair of new LED projector headlamps, a redesigned front grille with the new Twin Peaks logo, new bumpers at the front and the rear, C-shaped lighting elements, a new fog lamp housings, wider central air intake, etc.

Other highlights are a prominent kink on the window line when viewed from the sides, tall pillars and a near-flat roofline enabling a larger greenhouse as it will have bigger proportions compared to the outgoing model. The thoroughly updated Scorpio will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and it will ride on newly designed alloy wheels.

The rear will also get new LED tail lamps and a tweaked upright tailgate with side-hinge opening. The interior will boast a vertically-positioned touchscreen, new centre console and dashboard as the parts bin will be shared with XUV700, a new steering wheel and a host of assistive, connective, convenience and safety tech. A 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine are of high possibility.