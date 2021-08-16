New Lamborghini Countach Walkaround Shows Stunning Details

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is powered by a mild-hybrid V12 engine producing 803 hp; does zero to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds

Lamborghini has lifted the cloaks off the Countach LPI 800-4 as the iconic nameplate has been resurrected. The gorgeous looking hypercar has been detailed in this walkaround video showing stunning details. The special edition apparently pays tribute to the icon right in time for the Italian manufacturer’s 50th anniversary.

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 gets the exterior inspired from the original model while having modern tech borrowed from the Sian FKP 37. The carbon fibre body panels are brand new and the angular proportions along with scissor doors look familiar. In fact, these are some of the unique features available in the Countach LP500 prototype of 1971.

Some of the highlights are rectangular air inlets as the LP5000 QV, trapezoidal headlamps, flat nose section, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels shod on Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber, hexagonal wheel arches, side sills as 1971 prototype, upper air intakes as the 1988 Countach, hexagonal tail lamps from Sian, carbon fibre diffuser, and quad exhaust tips.

Build on a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, the new Countach has similar underpinnings as the Sian and is equipped with a V12 mild hybrid engine producing a maximum power output of 803 horsepower and is transferred to all four wheels. The 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 generating 769 hp works in tandem with a 48 V electric motor to form the hybrid system.

It is paired with a seven-speed automated manual transmission. The regenerative braking system is stored in a supercapacitor and is lighter than the regular Li-ion battery. It is claimed to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds while the 0-200 kmph is rated at 8.6 seconds before reaching a top speed of 355 kmph.

This make the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 as fast as the Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae and the Sian FKP 37. On the inside, the seats and steering wheel are shared with Aventador but the centre console and dash comes from the Sian. Lambo has added a new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, unique Stile button, new climate vents, and so on. Deliveries are to likely commence in Q1 2022 and it could be the last model from the Aventador’s existing platform.