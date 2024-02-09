New KTM 390 Adventure Spied Testing Again In India – Key Details

The new generation KTM 390 Adventure is expected to launch by the end of this year in India with big revisions compared to the outgoing model

The adventure motorcycle scene has been red hot over the last couple of years. The 350 to 450 cc middleweight space is seeing increased takers as well allowing manufacturers to explore new segments and the dual-purpose adventure tourers are being preferred more than most. The arrival of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has really upped the ante in this particular segment.

It competes with the KTM 390 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure and BMW G310 GS. The 390 Adv is gearing up to get its biggest update yet and it has been caught testing in India as well as abroad. It is worth noting that the Austrian manufacturer expanded the 390 Adventure’s range with the addition of the entry-level X variant in April 2023 and it has been well received by customers.

The second sighting of the new Adv in India gives away plenty of information and as we expected, it will be powered by the new 399 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine found in the latest 390 Duke, which produces a maximum power output of 46 PS and 39 Nm of peak torque. Immediately, you would recognise the updated front end as the floating beak adds more purpose to the overall design. The wheelbase as well as ground clearance appears to have be improved.

Besides the relaxed ergonomics and tall transparent windscreen, the 2024 KTM 290 Adventure also gains a more muscular fuel tank with larger capacity and the headlamp design reminiscing the next-gen RC 390 while taking inputs from its naked 390 sibling. In a similar fashion to the 390 Duke, it gets an underbelly exhaust system ensuring a clean side profile.

But will it be a hindrance on hardcore off-road trails? It is too early to judge at the moment. Elsewhere you could see the sharper rear end with a new tail lamp, a taller set five-inch TFT instrument console lifted from the 390 Duke, split seats and grab rails. The suspension duties will be handled by fully adjustable USD forks and monoshock rear suspension.

As for braking, the front and rear disc brakes will be assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The test mule rode on 19-inch front and 17-inch wheels while a 21-inch front wheel size could also be offered. It will be priced higher than the Himalayan 450 as it will be packed with more features and technologies than the existing model.