New Kia Seltos Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Within 7 Months Since Launch

80 per cent of the total Kia Seltos buyers have opt for top variants (HTK+ onwards) while over 40 per cent have chosen the ADAS-equipped variants

Kia India has today announced that the facelifted Seltos has achieved one lakh booking milestone in the domestic market. The feat has been achieved within seven months as the updated model was launched in July 2023 with notable revisions inside and out. The midsize SUV set a new record for the highest first-day bookings in its segment as well.

On average, the new Kia Seltos has received estimated reservations of 13,500 units every month. It carries a competitive starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes all the way up to Rs. 20.30 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom). The Seltos was the first model introduced by Kia upon its debut back in August 2019 and more than six lakh units have been produced so far at the brand’s Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Nearly 75 per cent of the total volume was sold in India. In the 2023 calendar year, Kia recorded more than one lakh unit sales with the Seltos and nearly 50 per cent of the total bookings were received from new-age customers according to Kia. An estimated 40 per cent of the total consumers bought Level 2 ADAS equipped variants in India.

In addition, 80 per cent of the buyers have opted for sunroof-equipped trims. Around 58 per cent customers preferred petrol variants and the remaining were for the diesel and 80 per cent of the total customers have bought top-spec variants (HTK+ onwards). Speaking on Seltos’ success, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said,

“We are excited about the market success of the new Seltos. Undoubtedly, it stands out as one of the smartest SUV choices available, and the response from our customers resonates with this sentiment. The New Seltos is helping us consolidate our market leadership consistently in the mid-SUV segment. We are actively realigning our manufacturing processes to ensure that our customers gain access to their favourite SUVs as swiftly as possible. We are thankful to all Seltos and Kia fans in India who support and inspire us to do better with every product.”

The 2024 Kia Seltos boasts a total of 32 safety features, encompassing 15 safety and 17 ADAS Level 2 autonomous features.