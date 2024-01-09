2024 Kia Carnival Spied Testing Again In India Revealing New Details

The all-new 2024 Kia Carnival will launch this year locally and compared to the old model sold in India, it gets an assortment of updates inside and out

Kia India will announce the prices of the Sonet facelift in the coming days and is planning to launch more new models this calendar year including the new generation Carnival. It has already been caught testing a few times on public roads and here we show you the latest images of the test prototypes wearing camouflage.

The test mules reaffirm that India will be getting the recently facelifted fourth-generation Carnival and expect the market launch to happen in the second quarter of 2024. The Kia Carnival is set to make a comeback to the Indian market as the third generation was discontinued a few months ago and this will be the first time we will be getting the latest model.

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival, introduced in 2020 globally, was previewed through the KA4 concept at the Auto Expo in 2023. For India, compared to the old model, the 2024 Carnival will be a radical departure inside and out. The updated front end features a new Tiger Nose grille section, a redesigned bumper, and L-shaped LED headlamps with more prominent LED DRLs.

Other visual highlights include L-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, newly designed alloy wheels, and an updated rear bumper. The 2024 Kia Carnival will rival the top-spec variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross and is expected to be available in both seven- and nine-seater layouts.

The premium MPV may retain the same 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, generating a maximum power output of 200 PS and a peak torque of 440 Nm. It will be linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In the global markets though, the Carnival gets the option of a 1.6L hybrid and a 3.5L petrol mill.

The features list will comprise an integrated twin-screen layout, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, a HUD, a digital rearview mirror, a new digital key, a rotary drive selector, a dual-tone interior theme, ADAS tech and much more.