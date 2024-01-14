New Jawa 350 Spied: Updated Classic Roadster To Take On RE

Jawa Motorcycles is prepping a major update for its classic roadster, likely to be named the “350”, to challenge Royal Enfield’s dominance in the segment

In a bid to redefine the retro roadster experience, Jawa Motorcycles is gearing up to revamp its signature model, the Jawa. As per spy shots, the design will feature minor changes, while preserving the old-school feel. Rumours suggest that there will be plenty of mechanical changes as well.

The most significant change is the upgraded 334cc engine, replacing the current 294.72cc mill. This new engine, which also powers the Jawa 42 Bobber and Perak, may be tweaked for a smoother, less peaky riding experience compared to its siblings. As per speculations, there will be revisions to the chassis to accommodate the larger engine, along with potential hardware and feature upgrades.

The heavily camouflaged motorcycle in Mumbai confirms Jawa’s continuous innovation. Likely to be named the Jawa 350, this classic roadster emphasizes Jawa’s historic ‘350’ legacy, starting with the brand’s first single-cylinder 350 OHV in 1935. The test model also had a significantly larger seat, with much more cushioning. Expect a comfier riding experience on the upcoming model compared to the outgoing one.

Visually, the new Jawa 350 appears larger, with a wider rear tire and a raised chassis to address. The classic Jawa headline cowl remains, with the single-pod instrument cluster. We do hope the cluster is easier to read though, as this is a major concern with the current model. Other than that, expect new paint schemes as well, while the signature maroon trim and chrome accents are likely to remain.

As Jawa enthusiasts await the official launch, the pricing strategy will be crucial. The Jawa is priced at Rs. 1.81 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant, and Rs. 2.03 lakh for the dual-channel ABS variant (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is extremely competitive. The new “350” model is expected to be only a little more expensive than that.

If priced right, the upcoming Jawa 350 will be a formidable competitor not just for Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350, but also against rivals like Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph Speed 400, and the upcoming Hero Mavrick 440. The new model could help Jawa Motorcycles grab a larger share of the premium motorcycle segment, where the brand has failed to make any significant impact until now.