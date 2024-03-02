New Hyundai Creta Scores Highest Ever Monthly Sales For Brand Creta

The new Creta has helped Hyundai to achieve the popular midsize SUV nameplate’s highest ever monthly sales since its inception

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the heavily updated Creta earlier last month as its prices were announced and its much awaited first month sales numbers are officially out. At the beginning of the 2024 calendar year, the South Korean auto major initiated bookings for the new Creta in the domestic market.

Within a week since the price announcement, Hyundai declared that bookings had surpassed the 51,000 mark. In its first full month on sale, the midsize SUV segment leader garnered a total of 15,276 unit sales in February 2024, which is also the highest ever monthly sales for the brand Creta since its inception just over eight and half years ago.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is priced at Rs. 10.99 lakh for the base variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 19. 99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for the range-topping model. It has received a comprehensive exterior redesign while its cabin has seen a notable upgrade in terms of premium quality and the features set has also been enhanced with new additions.

The refreshed Hyundai Creta introduces a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine to the lineup, delivering a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed DCT transmission only. Available in seven trim levels namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O), the new Creta offers a selection of six single-tone shades along with one two-tone shade.

A standout feature of the updated Hyundai Creta is the introduction of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology. This marks a significant advancement, providing a total of 19 assistive and safety features to enhance driving convenience and safety. It must be noted that the Creta’s range will be further expanded with the inclusion of the performance-based N Line variant on March 11, 2024.

The regular Creta is packed with features such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a new 10.25-inch digital instrument console, six airbags, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated seats at the front, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), a leatherette D-Cut steering wheel and much more.