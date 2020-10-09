New Hyundai Creta Crosses 1.15 Lakh Bookings In India

2020 Hyundai Creta has been responsible for the brand posting 26 per cent SUV segment market share in CY2020

Hyundai Motor India Limited has today announced that the second generation Creta launched in March 2020 has reached a total reservation count of well over 1,15,000. The mid-size SUV made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and it has definitely been well received amongst the domestic buyers.

The five-seater has regained its position at the top of the sales charts from Kia Seltos as it continues to post good sales tally and even registered the highest volume figures for an SUV for consecutive months. Speaking on the achievement, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, HMIL said, “The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the CRETA brand name.”

The Creta debuted in India back in mid 2015 and it set the benchmark for a slew of mid-size SUVs to follow. Along with the compact SUV space, the mid-size SUV segment is hotly contested with high level competition and capable models. Over the last five years, the Creta’s cumulative domestic sales stands at an impressive 5.20 lakh units.

Moreover, the Creta and Venue have helped the second largest carmaker in the country in expanding its UV market share. The passenger vehicle market share in the January to September 2020 period is at 17.6 per cent according to the brand, and last month the Creta garnered a total of 12,325 unit sales to continue its reign at the top.

In CY2020, Hyundai’s market share in the SUV segment has grown to 26 per cent and the diesel-powered variants continue to see more takers at a whopping 60 per cent. The ‘Click to Buy’ initiative has aided Hyundai in recording over 1,100 bookings for the Creta. The BlueLink enabled variants have been responsible for posting 25,000 units.

The Creta derives power from three BSVI compliant engines as a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motors are utilised. The turbo unit is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a seven-speed DCT. The SUV comes with 3 Years/unlimited km or 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km warranty options.