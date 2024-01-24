New Hyundai Creta Based EV Spied For The First Time In India

Hyundai Creta EV is expected to have a claimed driving range of over 450 km and will likely source battery from LG Chem

A few months ago, Hyundai was caught testing the electric version of the Creta in the international markets while the EV based on the pre-facelifted Creta was spotted multiple times on Indian roads in recent memory as well. Now, for the first time, the Creta EV has been spied carrying similar design details as the recently facelifted IC-engined Creta.

The midsize electric SUV segment is bracing to welcome a host of new models as the Maruti Suzuki eVX will be revealed later this year and the Tata Curvv will be launched in the coming months. Moreover, the Mahindra XUV.e8 based on the INGLO platform is slated to debut before the end of 2024 while the eVX’s Toyota version will arrive in early 2025.

In addition, the Citroen eC3 Aircross is also under development. The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025 and it could carry a starting price of well under Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The test mule shows the presence of a front design taking inspiration from the 2024 Creta ICE and the final production model could get a closed-off grille section.

The connected LED tail lamps at the rear are also reminiscent of the IC-engined Creta. The charging port could be mounted up front as in the Kona Electric and new alloy wheels will also be made available. The interior will have a lot in common with the ICE Creta but some influences from the Ioniq 5 are also expected to conjure up the premium package.

Reports indicate that a 45 kWh battery pack sourced from LG Chem could be utilised while the electric motor could be the same unit found in the base-spec Kona Electric producing 138 hp and 255 Nm. Expect the claimed driving range to be over 450 km on a single charge. Hyundai showcased the Ioniq 6 electric sedan at the 2023 Auto Expo and it could make its way to India in the near future.

The Ioniq 5 is locally assembled in India and has been well received by customers while the Kona Electric has also seen decent takers. But, the Creta EV will be crucial for the brand’s expansion in the EV territory as it will target good volumes.