New Hyundai Creta Achieves 1 Lakh Bookings In Just 3 Months

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced that the facelifted Creta has surpassed the milestone of over one lakh bookings within three months since its launch. Compared to the old model, the heavily revised Hyundai Creta get an assortment of updates inside and out and the features list has become more advanced than ever before.

The reception to the newly launched Hyundai Creta has been remarkably positive, with over 100,000 bookings recorded within just three months since its launch in January 2024. Notably, variants featuring sunroof options account for 71 per cent of the total bookings, while connected car variants contribute to 52 per cent of the overall bookings.

Speaking on reaching the new milestone, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With new Hyundai CRETA, we have continued our pursuit of introducing exceptional products for the Indian market while strengthening Hyundai Motor India’s commitment towards ‘Make in India’. Brand CRETA has always created new benchmarks and now with the new Hyundai CRETA we have challenged the status quo by having a female brand ambassador for an SUV in India, a first in the industry.”

The latest 2024 Hyundai Creta is based on the Sensuous Sportiness design language with an exoskeleton that offers structural reinforcement at key joints and a strong body structure forged with advanced and high-strength steel. It is powered by a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

As standard, the midsize SUV offers six airbags, three-point seat belts for all seats, disc brakes on all four wheels, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Emergency Stop Signal, TPMS Highline, Front Seatbelt Pretensioner with Driver Anchor Pretensioner and much more.

The equipment list comprises a 360-degree camera system, Electro Chromic mirror (ECM) with telematics switches Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, Front Parking Sensor, Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) and a suite of Level 2 ADAS tech involving Forward Collison Warning & Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind Spot Collison Warning & Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert.